House Communications Subcommittee Sets 5 GHz Hearing Date

The House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee has decided on Nov. 13 as the new date for a hearing on the 5 GHz spectrum band, which the FCC is opening up for more wireless use, including the WiFi that cable operators are increasingly relying on to reach their mobile subs.

One of those cable ops, Comcast, has been tapped to testify.

The hearing had been scheduled for Oct. 1, but was postponed by the government shutdown.

Witnesses planned for the hearing are Tom Nagel, senior VP, business development, Comcast; Bob Friday, VP and CTO, Cisco; Julius Knapp, chief, Office of Engineering and Technology, FCC; and John Kenney, principal research manager, Toyota Info Technology Center.