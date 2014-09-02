House Communications Subcommittee Schedules FCC Oversight Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a Sept. 17 FCC oversight hearing on "management and spending."

The hearing follows a June 4 request from top subcommittee Republicans for data on the agency's workload and "backlog of issues."

FCC managing director Jon Wilkins and inspector general David Hunt are scheduled to testify at the hearing.

“Continuous oversight of federal agencies ensures that government works in the best interests of the people it serves,” said Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who has championed FCC process reform legislation that passed the House earlier this year. “This hearing will help us learn more about the commission’s processes and results, which will inform our work moving forward, including on a #CommActUpdate." That is a reference to the ongoing effort to reform the 1996 Telecom Act.