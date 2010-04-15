House Communications Subcommittee Schedules Broadband Plan Hearing For April 21

The House Energy & Commmerce Committee's Communications Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing on the National Broadband Plan for April 21 at 10:00 a.m.



There is no witness list yet for the hearing, but if the FCC commissioners are to be among them, they'll need track shoes. The hearing has been scheduled opposite the FCC's April 21 public meeting (it starts at 10:30 a.m.).



That is the meeting at which it is launching the first of more than 60 proposals and inquiries to implement that national broadband plan.



The subcommittee will be focusing on the last mile (customer-facing) broadband service.

