HouseCommunications Subcommittee Schedules Broadband Hearing

The

House Subcommittee on Communications & Technology has scheduled a hearing

May 16 on "broadband loans and grants."

Republican House leaders have expressed

concerns about how the BTOP loans and grants created by the American Recovery

and Reinvestment Act are being spent, including to what degree they are being

used to subsidize competition to existing service, and how the spending is

being monitored by the government for waste fraud and abuse. Those are the same

issues that have concerned cable operators facing potential overbuilding with

government dollars.

No word on witnesses yet, but the programs are

administered by the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and

Information Administration and the Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities

Program.

"This hearing will continue the

subcommittee's ongoing oversight of how taxpayer dollars are being spent on

broadband loans and grants created by the American Recovery and Reinvestment

Act and other subsidy programs." said the office of Energy &

Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).