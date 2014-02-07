House Communications Subcommittee Postpones Broadband Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee has postponed a planned Feb. 11 hearing on "lessons learned" from the Obama Administration's broadband stimulus program. That was the $7 billion program, administered by the National Telecommunications & Information Administration and USDA, to fund broadband deployment and adoption.

According to a committee source, the problem was lining up witnesses, several of whom said they could not make it. No word on who those witnesses are.

The sources said they expected to reschedule "relatively soon."

Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has long expressed concerns about possible waste, fraud, abuse and overbuilding in the program.