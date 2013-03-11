House Communications Subcommittee Names Witnesses for FirstNet Hearing
The president and GM of a trio of TV stations is among the
witnesses just announced for a March 14 House Communications Subcommittee
oversight hearing on the FirstNet emergency communications network being funded
with proceeds from the FCC's broadcast spectrum auction.
Diane Kniowski, president and GM of WOOD TV, WOTV and WXSP,
will be on the second panel along with Christopher Guttman-McCabe of CTIA, Trey
Forgety from the National Emergency Number Association and David Turetsky chief
of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.
The first panel will feature Sam Ginn of the First Responder
Network Authority, which will oversee the network; Ray Lehr, Maryland
Department of Information Technology; Chris McIntosh from Virginia's Office of
the Governor; James A. Barnett, Jr., cochair, Telecommunications Group, Venable
LLP, and former FCC Homeland Security bureau chief; and Declan Ganley, chairman
and CEO, Rivada Networks.
