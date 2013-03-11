House Communications Subcommittee Names Witnesses for FirstNet Hearing

The president and GM of a trio of TV stations is among the

witnesses just announced for a March 14 House Communications Subcommittee

oversight hearing on the FirstNet emergency communications network being funded

with proceeds from the FCC's broadcast spectrum auction.

Diane Kniowski, president and GM of WOOD TV, WOTV and WXSP,

will be on the second panel along with Christopher Guttman-McCabe of CTIA, Trey

Forgety from the National Emergency Number Association and David Turetsky chief

of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

The first panel will feature Sam Ginn of the First Responder

Network Authority, which will oversee the network; Ray Lehr, Maryland

Department of Information Technology; Chris McIntosh from Virginia's Office of

the Governor; James A. Barnett, Jr., cochair, Telecommunications Group, Venable

LLP, and former FCC Homeland Security bureau chief; and Declan Ganley, chairman

and CEO, Rivada Networks.