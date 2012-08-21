House Communications Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Federal Spectrum

The House Energy and Commerce Committee's Communications

Subcommittee will hold a hearing next month on commercial use of government

spectrum.

Federal agencies are being asked by the Obama Administration

to give up or share some of their spectrum in the push for more bandwidth for

commercial wireless broadband and subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.)

also wants to talk about how to free up more federal spectrum for commercial

use.

The

committee, of which Walden is a member ex officio, has its own working

group on the issue and Walden said Tuesday after a series of meetings, the

committee had decided to schedule a September hearing -- no date has been set

or witnesses announced.

"As the single largest spectrum user, the federal

government could save taxpayers money and make more frequencies available to

meet American consumers' growing demand for mobile broadband services,"

Walden said in announcing the hearing.

The committee was active in the passage of legislation to

authorize incentive auctions to reclaim spectrum from broadcasters to help free

it up for wireless broadband and other uses. The bill also directed the federal

government to find its own spectrum to reclaim for commercial wireless use.