House Communications Subcommittee to Hold Another STELA Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's

Communications Subcommittee will hold a hearing in September in its ongoing

series on reauthorization of the upcoming Satellite Television Extension and

Localism Act (STELA).

The hearing is

described as a look into the various legal regimes that regulate delivery of

video content.

"Whether over the

air from local broadcasters, through a paid subscription to a satellite, cable,

or fiber provider, or streaming over the Internet, consumers have unprecedented

access to view quality video content," said Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.). "Each of these technologies faces a different regime of laws and

regulations that have been developed over the last four decades. The

subcommittee will examine whether these laws are still serving the needs of

consumers, content creators, broadcasters, and video distributors in the modern

communications marketplace."

STELA, which expires

at the end of 2014 unless it is renewed, provides, among other things, for a

blanket license to import distant network TV station signals into markets that

don't have one of their own.