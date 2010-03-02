House Communications Subcommittee Has "No Plans" to Bring Back Fairness Doctrine

"Our subcommittee has no plans to reinstate the

fairness doctrine," House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher

(D-Va.) told a group of broadcasters March 2.

Speaking at the National Association of Broadcasters annual Washington

meet-and-greet with legislators and regulators, Boucher said he didn't like

some of the talk on the radio, but that was no reason for the government to get

involved.

"I get irritated sometimes with what I hear,

particularly on the radio. But a government requirement that political

commentary be balanced by an equal amount of time devoted to a view on the

other side is not the right way to address the irritation."

He said he was not sure exactly how to address his

irritation, but that he continued to celebrate it as free speech and "part

of the great American system," even if he sometimes didn't like it.