House Communications Subcommittee Approves Internet Policy Statement Bill

A mark-up hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee

was over almost before it had begun, and a Republican-backed bill that would

make U.S. support of a multistakeholder model of Internet governance the law of

the land, rather than just the sense of the Congress, was favorably reported to

the full Energy and Commerce committee by voice vote and without amendment.

It also followed assurances from Republicans that their bill

would not pave the way for revoking FCC authority to impose net neutrality

regs.

The vote was really just a procedural move signaling that

the negotiations between Republicans and Democrats over their ongoing

differences on the bill will now come in meetings and full committee mark up.

The bill's language mirrors a resolution passed unanimously

by both House and Senate last session as a message to foreign governments

looking to exert more control over Internet governance. It holds that: "It

is the policy of the United States to promote a global Internet free from

government control and to preserve and advance the successful multistakeholder

model that governs the Internet."

While Thursday's voice vote approval would appear to be a

big surprise given the problems Democrats expressed with the bill's potential

unintended consequences, it turns out the Republicans said they didn't want

those unintended consequences either -- though they maintained they didn't

think they would materialize -- and agreed to get together with Democratic

staffers to talk about amending the bill, or drafting a new statement, before

the bill is voted on in full committee.

In his opening statement, Walden continued to maintain that

the bill did not require or authorize the FCC to take any action regarding its

network neutrality rules, which are currently being challenged in court because

a policy statement, even one in law, does not impose statutorily mandated

obligations on the agency.

He pointed out that the National Cable and

Telecommunications Association, Google and others supported the bill. NCTA president

Michael Powell sent Walden a letter April 10 saying the trade group supported

adopting legislation this Congress that reiterated Congress' support of an

Internet free of government control.

That said, he also said there had been some misunderstanding

and he was willing to talk over the Democrats issues, with "everything on

the table," if they would agree to withhold their amendments for now.

Both Waxman and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member

of the subcommittee, agreed, though Waxman was kind of unhappy with Walden's

opening statement, at least the part where he reiterated that he didn't see a

problem with codifying the resolution.

Eshoo said she wanted them to be able to come reach

compromise on the language because she thought the bill could strengthen the

hands of diplomats and present a unified front against repressive regimes.

Likely one of the reasons Waxman was not happy with Walden's

statement was that in Waxman's opening statement the day before, he had

expressed concerns that Republicans did not want to include a clause clarifying

the FCC's authority. Walden said that such a clause was not only unnecessary,

but that he didn't want to start introducing caveats that would encourage

foreign governments to justify their own.