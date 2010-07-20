House Commerce Marking Up Communications Accessibility Bill

The House

Energy & Commerce Committee has scheduled a mark-up for Wednesday

(July 21) for the Twenty-First Century

Communications and

Video Accessibility Act of 2010 (HR 3101), which applies some of the

communications accessibility

requirements in the

Telecommunications Act to broadband, including closed captioning and

device accessibility, as well as

reinstituting the

FCC's video description rules.

A mark-up is

where amendments are added and the committee votes on whether to

approve it for consideration by the House.



A similarbill has already been marked up and approved by the Senate Commerce

Committee.

House Energy

& Commerce Committee Chairman has said he would like to get the

bill approved and sent to the floor by the end

of this month to

coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities

Act.

The cable

and consumer electronics industries, which support the disability access

goals of the bill, continue to work with

committees in both

Houses about the specifics of the bills, including deadlines for meeting

video description and online

closed captioning

requirements and how devices like smart phones and other mobile video

products can be made more accessible

without discouraging

innovation or investment in those products.



The Consumer

Electronics Association has warned that a bill with onerous

technological mandates or too broad a definition of

disability would be

unworkable.