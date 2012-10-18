House Commerce Counts Incentive Auctions Among 3rd Quarter Accomplishments

The House Energy & Commerce Committee

issued its third quarter report on the committee's progress, and incentive

auctions were high on the list of Communications Subcommittee achievements, as

well as some FCC reforms that failed to pass the senate and a focus on

cybersecurity, though legislation on that issue has also failed to crack the

partisan divide.

The

spectrum auctions were part of a must-pass tax bill, but the specific

legislation to compensate broadcasters for giving up spectrum was the handiwork

of Communications Subcommittee leadership as well as the Senate Commerce

Committee.

"These

spectrum reforms are a win for taxpayers, a win for consumers, and a win for

jobs and the economy as well," the report said. "The auctions are

projected to bring in approximately $26 billion; after investment to protect

broadcasting and support public safety... According to recent studies,

investment in next-generation wireless broadband could produce an estimated

300,000 jobs or more. Our legislation makes spectrum available to help that

investment become a reality. At the same time, the spectrum provisions pave the

way for development of a nationwide interoperable broadband public safety

network, finally making this recommendation of the 9/11 Commission a

reality."

The

report also pointed to House passage of a couple of the committee's bills on

FCC reform, one that consolidated reporting obligations and the other that

would have put set deadlines for FCC actions and cost-benefit tests of new

regulations.

The

report gave a shout out to Rep. Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.) for her resolution

promoting a multi-stakeholder governance model for the Internet. On that score

Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate are in agreement and both

Houses passed similar resolution in advance of an international

telecommunications conference in Dubai where some countries --

Russia, China, some Arab states -- are

pushing for a more ITU-centric model.