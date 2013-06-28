House Commerce Committee Wants Monthly Updates From Federal Agencies on Spectrum Realignment

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman

Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) are asking for

monthly updates from the FCC, Department of Defense and the National

Telecommunications and Information Administration about accelerating their

efforts to turn over government-held spectrum for commercial use.





"The agencies seem to be pointing fingers at in

each" to justify why they are not meeting President Obama's

"directives to free up the federal spectrum," Waxman said following

Thursday's hearing by the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee. At

the session, the agencies offered explanations and excuses for their slow

actions during conversations, which began in 2004. Various plans call for

spectrum sharing and auctions of military and government airwaves to commercial

users, especially wireless carriers.





Although broadcast spectrum reallocations were barely

mentioned during the hearing, the overall spectrum access issue -- especially

for wireless carriers -- has a significant impact on their need to acquire

airwaves now used by TV stations.





"I'm convinced we can upgrade federal systems while

freeing spectrum, thereby promoting both our nation's safety and economic

well-being," said subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) as he opened

the session on "Equipping Carriers and Agencies in the Wireless Era."





"We're serious about trying to compress this timetable

and get answers," Walden said. "We can create additional spectrum

opportunities...through use of the Commercial Spectrum Enhancement Act,"

he added, citing the CSEA law that would make commercial providers bear the

cost of moving federal incumbents to clear spectrum.





The Pentagon came under most criticism for foot-dragging,

especially its reluctance to release spectrum in the 1755 to 1780 MHz range.

DoD chief information officer Teresa Takai claimed that the bandwidth is

essential for pilot training and also said that budget issues have restrained

military plans to put "innovative technologies into those

systems." Takai warned about the security and other challenges of

sharing information with the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee,

which includes industry executives.





Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), the subcommittee's ranking

Democrat, vowed that Congress will develop incentive for agencies to relinquish

or share their spectrum





"The same-old, same-old that prevailed for years is not

going to be accepted around here," Eschew emphasized.





Karl Nebbia, association administrator of the NTIA's Office

of Spectrum Management, testified that "DoD and industry are seeking

improved information sharing by working with a subset of ... 'Trusted Agents,'

[in a working group] through whom sensitive information could be shared under

non-disclosure agreements." He also acknowledged the progress of

"transition planning and preparation for the auction of the 1695-1730 MHz

and 1755-17-80 bands, in the face of uncertain clearing and sharing

outcomes."





Nebbia assured the subcommittee that NTIA "supports the

FCC's efforts... [to] conduct the auction and complete the subsequent licensing

process [by the] February 2015 deadline."





Underscoring the complexity of the spectrum overhaul, Nebbia

also singled out "law enforcement surveillance systems" which have priority

in the various agencies' evaluation of certain spectrum allocations.





Chris Guttmann-McCabe, executive VP of CTIA: The Wireless

Association and the only industry witness at the subcommittee hearing,

explained a "proposed relocation Ã¢â‚¬Ëœroadmap'" that CTIA has developed

to identify where government bands can be relocated plus benchmark costs.

He cited $4.7 billion as a target for moving government bands and claimed that

the plan would enable services "to migrate to suitable alternative bands

and state-of-the art equipment in a way that maintains and protects Federal

users' ability to execute their missions while alleviating risk" to

consumers and companies.





Walden directed Guttman-McCabe to hand over his roadmap to

Takai.





Although no broadcast or media executives were part of this

week's hearing, the future wireless needs of their audiences was on the table,

too. Dean Brenner, senior VP-government affairs for

chip-maker Qualcomm, opened the hearing with a description of "femtocells,"

the low-power equipment used in systems such as home networks. Predicting

that up to 20% of Americans will have such home networking facilities by 2018,

Brenner cited his company's "1000x Challenge" - to expand wireless

capacity 1,000-fold, which will require greater consumer access to spectrum.





"We need more spectrum - far more spectrum,"

Brenner stressed. "We need more clear, exclusive use licensed

spectrum, such as the 600 MHz spectrum from the voluntary incentive

auction" as well as unlicensed spectrum. He cited an Authorized

Shared Access process that Qualcomm and other companies have established to

enable commercial use of a band such as 3.5 GHz, which requires licensed

spectrum to avoid interference.





Beyond the federal agencies' vows to keep

negotiating and update Congress on progress, this week's hearing generated more

information about the problems, but few tangible clues about the timetable or

actual implementation of any spectrum overhaul.