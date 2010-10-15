House Chief Deputy Whip Advises FCC to Stay Out of Fox/Cablevision Fight

In a letter

to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski dated Oct. 15, House Chief Deputy

Whip G. K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said that Cablevision and Fox should

negotiate the terms of a deal "without government

interference."

The two

sides face a midnight deadline for a retransmission consent deal or Fox

stations could go dark on the Cable operators systems.

"In many

markets, including those covered in this current negoation [those

include in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania], consumers have many

options for viewing content: a cable operator, two

satellite providers, two telephone companies, the internet, and

over-the-air," according to a copy of the letter obtained by

B&C/Multichannel News.

He said

inserting the government into "business-to-business negotiations" could

have long-term impacts. "In order to continue to foster strong

competition, private companies should engage in these

negotiations without government intervention."

The FCC has

been monitoring the negotiations, according to Genachowski, and urging a

settlement, but the commission has historically treated retrans as a

marketplace negotiation and so far has shown

no indication of doing more than monitoriing and urging.