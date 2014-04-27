'House of Cards' Production To Stay in Maryland

Netflix original hit House of Cards will film its third season in Maryland after the governor and the show's production company, Media Rights Capital (MRC), agreed on a production tax credit.

MRC had reportedly threatened to pull out of the state over Maryland's plans to reduce its tax credit to $4 million--MRC had gotten $6 million over the first two seasons, according to the office of Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.

“Media Rights Capital has been a great supporter of the people and entertainment community in Maryland and we couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership,” said O'Malley of the deal, which will give MRC another $11.5 million in credits in 2014 through a combination of that $4 million tax credit, sweetened with $7.5 million more in grants authorized by the General Assembly.

"Spoiler alert," said O'Malley in a statement on his web site. "We’re going to keep the 3700 jobs and more than 100 million dollars of economic activity and investment that House of Cards generates right here in Maryland.”

“We are very grateful to both Governor O’Malley for his tireless efforts to help keep jobs in Maryland and the leadership of the General Assembly for their continued advocacy and support,” said MRC CEO Asif Satchu, pointing to the jobs and economic boost and calling the show "the gift that keep on giving" to Maryland.

MRC is owned by Goldman Sachs, AT&T, WPP Group and ABRY Partners.