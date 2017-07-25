House Calls Edge Providers, ISPs to Testify at New Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee will hold a hearingThursday, Sept. 7, on "Ground Rules for Internet Ecosystems," with invites going out to edge providers including Facebook, Alphabet (Google), Amazon and Netflix and ISPs including Comcast, AT&T, Verizon and Charter.

In fact, the invitations to testify have already been extended.

Committee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said it was time to hear directly from the top ISPs and edge providers so they can share their positions. He said that with more than a month notice, they should be able to appear.

"It is time for Congress to legislate the rules of the Internet and stop the ping-ping game of regulation and litigation."

"A strong consensus is forming across party lines and across industries that it’s time for Congress to call a halt on the back-and-forth and set clear net neutrality ground rules for the internet,” said Walden in a statement. “In some form or another, we have been working for at least 20 years on the intertwined goals of incentivizing the huge investments needed to connect Americans, while keeping the internet open and protecting consumer privacy. With almost everyone in agreement about fundamental principles to prevent anti-competitive behavior such as throttling and blocking, I think we are closer than ever to achieving a lasting resolution. The time has come to get everyone to the table and get this figured out.”

Communications Subcommittee chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) agreed. “I expect this hearing will create an opportunity for fruitful discussions and a real solution.”