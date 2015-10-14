House Broadcast Ownership Hearing To Continue Oct. 21
The House Communications Subcommittee has set Oct. 21, 2 p.m., to reconvene its media ownership hearing, Broadcasting Ownership in the 21st Century.
The Sept. 25 hearing was slated for a square off between the National Association of Broadcasters and Common Cause (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/nab-common-cause-square...), but the hearing had the misfortune of being scheduled the same day that John Boehner (R-Ill) informed Republican leadership of his decision to resign, which delayed the opening of the hearing and led to an early closing after only opening statements and testimony because there were a series of 11 House floor votes.
Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) ranking member of the subcommittee, asked that the hearing be kept open so that the panel could return to be questioned by the legislators. That will now happen Oct. 21.
