House Approves Resolution Backing Multistakeholder Internet Governance

The House Thursday voted to approve H. Con. Res. 127, the

"sense of the House" resolution backing a multistakeholder model of

Internet governance.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee passed resolution

unanimously in June, one of the few things Republicans and Democrats can agree

on these days. The White House and the FCC are also solidly for a continued

multistakeholder model.

The resolution does not have the force of law, but instead

indicates Congress' support of that model.

Both Republicans and Democrats are concerned that at an

upcoming treaty conference in Dubai in December -- the World Conference on

International Telecommunications -- some of the 193 members, led by Russia and

China, will attempt to extend ITU's oversight of international phone traffic to

Internet traffic.

So are cable and phone companies, who praised passage

Thursday.

"We applaud U.S. House approval of H. Con. Res. 127, an

important resolution that sends a strong and clear message that the United

Nations and International Telecommunications Union should cease its efforts to

assert and impose unprecedented governmental regulation over the

Internet," the National Cable and Telecommunications Association said in a

statement. "Passage of the resolution reaffirms the government's

commitment to continuing the current multistakeholder governance model which

has led to private investment in the Internet and yielded innovative new ways

of increasing consumer welfare around the globe. "

"We applaud the House for acting on this important

resolution that will help our nation in efforts to work against harmful changes

to the International Telecommunication Regulation," said USTelecom president

Walter McCormick Jr. "We believe it would be a mistake of historic

proportions if government or multi-governmental institutions were permitted to

weaken or dismantle the effective multistakeholder process in place

today. We look forward to working with Congress, the White House and

others to ensure that regulations and restrictions are not placed on the

Internet when countries convene in December for the World Conference on

International Telecommunications."