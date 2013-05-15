House Approves Internet Freedom Bill

As expected, the House Tuesday passed a bipartisan bill, HR 1580, that makes a multistakeholder model of Internet governance the official policy of the U.S.

The vote was unanimous (by voice vote).

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association applauded the move. "Adoption of this bill sends a strong message to policymakers around the world that a free and open Internet is vital to democracy, commerce, education and our overall well-being," said NCTA president Michael Powell in a statement.