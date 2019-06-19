House Approves Full Funding-Plus for Noncoms

The House has approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the independent agency that dispenses federal funding for noncommercial media.

The $495 million in funding, which was not only full funding but an additional $50 million, is for 2022. CPB is forward funded in an attempt to depoliticize the process.

The President has proposed phasing out the federal government's contribution of about 15% of noncoms' annual budgets, but Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate have signaled that isn't happening.

“Today, the House approved the FY 2020 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriation bill, which supports funding for public media through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting," said CPB president Patricia Harrison. "We appreciate the House’s strong funding support, providing $495 million -- a $50 million increase-- for CPB’s FY2022 advance appropriation. The Public Broadcasting Act directs the majority of this increase to the nearly 1,500 locally owned public media stations, allowing them to create additional educational resources and engagement experiences, prepare job seekers for in-demand careers, and expand local journalism and authentic storytelling."

The bill includes $30 million of the Ready to Learn program under the Department of Education, as well as money for interconnection.