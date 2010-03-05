House and Senate Approve Satellite License Extension

Satellite operators are good to go, at least until March 28.

Both the House and Senate were able to approve an extension

(H.R. 4691) for the satellite license (as part of a package of extensions that

included health and unemployment insurance benefits) as a stand-off ended with

a recalcitrant Senator.

The license allows satellite operators to import distant TV

station signals to subscribers in markets where they cannot get a viewable

signal of their own. The license expired Feb. 28, but Congress urged satellite

operators and the program suppliers who receive payment to preserve the status

quo and Congress would fix it later. Later is the full license reauthorization

bill that is currently part of a jobs bill on the Senate floor (HR 4213).

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher

(D-Va.) says there is bipartisan support for that bill, so that when the Senate

passes it he expects the House can swiftly follow suit. That would be a

five-year reauthorization, he told B&C.

There had been some suggestion the satellite license bill, which involved

royalty collection and payment, might have to shift to a 10-year renewal for

pay-go reasons.