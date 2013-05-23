Hotel Workers Union to Protest Pritzker Pick for Commerce

The president of UNITE

HERE, the hotel and restaurant workers union, along with some Hyatt hotel

workers, will be at the Senate Commerce Committee nomination hearing for the president's

choice for Commerce Secretary, Penny Pritzker, to protest the pick, according

to the union.

Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune and a

director of the company. The workers are unsatisfied with wages and working

conditions at the Hyatt chain.

As Commerce chair, Pritzker would oversee the National

Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is working with the

FCC on freeing up spectrum for wireless. NTIA oversees government spectrum

holders much as FCC does the private sector.

Pritzker is succeeding acting secretary Rebecca Blank.

Commerce Secretary John Bryson resigned almost a year ago. She was finance

chair of the president's 2008 campaign.

She is the fifth person nominated for Commerce secretary

by the president during his tenure in office. Bill Richardson and Judd Gregg

were the first two picks, but both wound up withdrawing from consideration,

followed by Gary Locke, who got the job and served until being named ambassador

to China in 2011. Bryson replaced him, but resigned for health reasons.