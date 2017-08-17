Horrigan Joins TPI as Senior Fellow

John Horrigan, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center, has joined the Technology Policy Institute as a senior fellow.

TPI was billing Horrigan as the leading researcher on barriers to digital inclusion and broadband adoption, supplying data that others have used to survey the state of the issue.

Horrigan is the former research director for the FCC's National Broadband Plan.

At Pew, Horrigan focused on libraries, technology, and communities, open data and open government, according to Pew.

"We look forward to helping John continue his steady production of thoughtful research and data," said TPI President Scott Wallsten.

Horrigan said he would continue his research on digital inclusion.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has said surmounting barriers to broadband adoption, particularly in rural areas, is a signature issue for the commission.