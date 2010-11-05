Hollywood: Specialized Services Are Consumer Friendly

Hollywood

studios told the FCC Thursday that if consumers are going to get

quality video or Voice over IP service over broadband, the Commission

will need

to refrain from applying nondiscrimination rules on specialized

services.

And while it

stopped short of saying the FCC should not apply expanded and codified

network neutrality rules to wireless broadband, it did say there were

special network management issues the Commission

needed to take into account.

That came in

its reply comments to the Commission, which asked for input on whether

it should apply net neuatrality rules to managed services and wireless

broadband.

The Motion

Picture Association of America left do doubt it was categorically

opposed to the former. "The Commission should clarify that commercial

agreements for enhanced performance will remain unregulated,"

it said.

The studios

pointed out that there is a growing demand for online video from a new

generation that is mobile and hungry for ever-more content, which

requires the network prioritization--say video over

e-mail--that prevents the jitter and delay that degrades the video

experience.

"Tech-savvy

consumers - particularly the next generation of youth in this country -

are increasingly devouring content on an assortment of devices and in

limitless locations, " MPAA told the Commission.

"Demand is growing for online libraries of full-length films,

interactive features, competitive gaming with high-tech graphics, live

sporting events in HD, and many other bandwidth-hungry services. Based

on a recent study, we also know that consumers are very

interested in viewing television content over the Internet. Yet over

half of the respondents indicated frustration with the lack of

smoothness associated with streaming video."

The studios

also argued against requiring a certain percentage of the pipe be set

aside for public internet traffic, saying a fixed requirement would be

"arbitrary and unfair." That set-aside has been

suggested as a way to insure that networks do not favor those

specialized services to the detriment of Internet traffic.

As for whether wireless broadband should get a carveout from any network

neutrality regs, the studios did not take a position, but said that

wireless broadband has "unique challenges" given that its spectrum is

shared, the number of users around the nearest

cell site fluctuates and that it has major spectrum constraints at the

same time its services are getting exponentially more popular.

"To ensure a high-quality viewing experience, therefore,

wireless providers must be extra vigilant when managing their

networks,37 especially when particular devices or applications result in

excessive bandwidth

consumption," said MPAA, leaving the answer unspoken but implied that the FCC needed to give them that flexibility.