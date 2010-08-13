Hollywood: Open Net Can't Be Pirate Haven

The

Hollywood studios and some major unions told the FCC Thursday

that reclassifiying broadband access as a Title II telecom service is

not necessary to achieve the open Internet they also support,

and is not a desirable method of achieving that public policy goal. But

whatever the FCC does, they said, must not create an Internet open to

piracy and content theft.

But if the

commission does go the Title II route, they argue, there needs to be

clear, enforceable rules that give broadband access providers

unambiguous guidance on how to design their networks to

avoid online theft without fear of running afoul of the FCC's new regs.

Without that

assurance, they said, the FCC move would likely have a "chilling

effect" on the battle against online content theft.

The Motion

Picture Association of America, the Screen Actors Guild, Directors guild

of American, American Federation of Radio and Television Artists and

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

collectively made those points in reply comments in the FCC's Title II

proposal, which were due Aug. 12.

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski is attempting to clarify the FCC's broadband

regulatory authority by reclassifying broadband under some Title II

common carrier regs, but the studios and unions say

that instead could create "extensive regulatory uncertainty.

MPAA and company said that they hoped they would "give the commission pause" in its effort to reclassify.