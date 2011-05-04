Holder: Comcast/NBCU Merger Review was "AppropriatelyAggressive"

Attorney General Eric Holder told Rep. Maxine Waters

(D-Calif.) that the Justice Department was not trying to regulate by

consent decree in its merger review process, that its Comcast/NBCU merger

review was "appropriately aggressive," and that the White

House's courting of GE CEO Jeff Immelt did not and should not have played any

part in that decisionmaking process.

That came in a House Judiciary Committee oversight

hearing in which Waters complained that Justice was providing "rubber

stamp" approvals of mergers, a complaint Democrats levied

against Justice under the Bush administration.

Waters focused on Comcast/NBCU, a merger she had

numerous concerns and complaints about.

She said the antitrust division was becoming more regulator

than legal enforcement agency. She pointed to the temporary conditions it

has to enforce in Comcast/NBCU and other mergers, as opposed to simply blocking

a deal or requiring divestiture when appropriate.

Holder said Justice was not trying to regulate via

condition.

"I think the antitrust division is tough where it finds

violations of the antitrust laws," he said. He said he did not think the

conditions placed on the Comcast/NBCU deal were insignificant. He said Justice

is not going into a review trying to find a way to make a merger occur.

"I think that we have been appropriately aggressive," he said.

Waters laid into Comcast and NBCU, saying that their

contributions to nonprofit organizations garnered support from civil rights

groups and churches, but that her concerns had been about access to independent

programming, diversity in management, and other "significant and

serious issues. "We got outplayed because they were able to roll in a lot

of folks who had got contributions for their yearly conventions and

churches."

She opined that maybe she should stop fighting mergers and

"allow them to come in with "conditions that they think play well

and you all just adopt these conditions and let these mergers go through."

Holder reiterated that the antitrust division was taking its

enforcement responsibilities seriously.

Waters also suggested some possible conflict with the fact

that at the same time Justice and the FCC

were considering the merger and she was trying to fight

to get people to pay attention to how huge the merger was, the president was

lining up GE's Jeffrey Immelt to chair his council on Jobs and

Competitiveness.

Asked whether he knew that, Holder said he did now,

though not at the time, but that in any event Justice would not and should

not take that into consideration. Waters wanted to know why. He said that was

not "consistent with the enforcement responsibilities of the

antitrust division." When pressed by Waters why he did not think Justice

should take into account a relationship between the administration and GE

that could cloud their objectivity about the merger, Holder "cut to the quick."

He said Justice acts independently of the White House or anything it may be

doing.

"The justice department's determination in that or any

other case is not affected by relationships that exist between the White

House and the head of GE. That didn't come into play in the determination that

the Justice Department made in that case. That is the bottom line."