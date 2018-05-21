Hoehn-Saric Succeeding Goldman at House E&C

Word around D.C. Monday was that veteran Democratic Hill and FCC staffer Alex Hoehn-Saric is exiting Charter to return to the Hill.

According to a well-placed source, Hoehn-Saric, who was policy director for Democratic FCC Commissioner before joining Charter, will become chief telecom counsel for the House Energy & Commerce Committee Democrats succeeding David Goldman, who announced last week he was exiting.

Hoehn-Saric had been with Charter since October 2013, where he has been SVP, government relations.

Hoehn-Saric brings prior Hill and administration experience to the post, as well as expertise in cable and broadband issues as the committee wades into net neutrality, privacy, security, fake news, broadband investment, edge provider issues and more. His resume includes stints at the Department of Commerce, Senate Commerce (under then chairman Jay "Rockefeller (D-W. Va.)--senior counsel for the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Insurance--the office of Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), and private practice (the D.C. office of Latham & Watkins and the New York office of Sullivan & Cromwell). His areas of expertise include media, technology, cybersecurity, and privacy.

Goldman was also senior legal adviser to commissioner Rosenworcel, who herself was a former top telecom advisor to Senate Dems, including Rockefeller.

