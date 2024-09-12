'History This Week' Podcast Returns for Fifth Season
Weekly show is hosted by Sally Helm
The History Channel’s History This Week podcast returns for a fifth season on September 16.
Released weekly, each episode deals with people whose decision shaped the world we live in.
The podcast is hosted by radio producer Sally Helm and is a production of Back Pocket Studios with History Channel.
“We are honored to be bringing back the History This Week podcast for a remarkable 5th season. It’s been incredibly heartening to see the very first podcast we produced as a brand finding an audience of engaged and curious fans. With weekly episode drops, we aim to provide our listeners with real stories that connect our shared past history with our current world,” said Eli Lehrer, executive VP and Head of Programming for The History Channel.
History This Week is available on the Apple, Audacy and Spotify podcast platforms.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.