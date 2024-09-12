'History This Week' Podcast Returns for Fifth Season

The History Channel’s History This Week podcast returns for a fifth season on September 16.

Released weekly, each episode deals with people whose decision shaped the world we live in.

The podcast is hosted by radio producer Sally Helm and is a production of Back Pocket Studios with History Channel.

“We are honored to be bringing back the History This Week podcast for a remarkable 5th season. It’s been incredibly heartening to see the very first podcast we produced as a brand finding an audience of engaged and curious fans. With weekly episode drops, we aim to provide our listeners with real stories that connect our shared past history with our current world,” said Eli Lehrer, executive VP and Head of Programming for The History Channel.

History This Week is available on the Apple, Audacy and Spotify podcast platforms.