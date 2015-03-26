History Renews ‘Vikings’ for Fourth Season

History has renewed Vikings for a fourth season.

Vikings is currently airing its third season on Thursdays at 10 p.m. The season finale is slated for April 23. The network says the series is averaging 4.3 million total viewers and an audience of 2.2 million among adults 18-49 on a live+3 basis, ranking as the top cable series in its time slot.

The fourth season order comes a few weeks after Vikings’ creator Michael Hirst signed a development deal with A+E Studios, the production wing of History’s parent A+E Networks. Production on season four will begin in Ireland this spring.

Earlier this week, History put in development its second ongoing scripted original, Knightfall.