History Developing Knights Templar Series With Jeremy Renner

History is setting up its second ongoing scripted original series, announcing Monday that it is developing a drama about the Knights Templar with Jeremy Renner.

Knightfall will chronicle the events that led up to and followed the persecution, downfall and burning at the stake of the Knights Templar on Friday the 13th, 1307. That event is the reason for “Friday the 13th” being known as an unlucky day.

History is developing the series with Renner and Don Handfield’s production company The Combine and Midnight Radio. Handfield, Renner and Richard Rayner will executive produce for The Combine, while Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will produce for Midnight Radio.

History has been increasing its scripted footprint, although except for Vikings, the network has primarily focused on miniseries. Next month, History debuts the eight-hour Texas Rising, about the rise of the Texas Rangers and the revolution against Mexico.