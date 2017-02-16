Hispanic National Bar Association Praises Acosta for Labor Secretary

The Hispanic National Bar Association is praising the Donald Trump Administration's choice of Florida International University Law Dean Alexander Acosta to be labor secretary and encouraged it to look for more such diverse candidates for top posts.

The President's first pick, fast-food exec Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination after it became clear he likely would not get enough support from the President's own party for approval.

"Congratulations to Dean Acosta for his nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Labor,” said HNBA national president Pedro Torres-Díaz. “As dean of one of the most diverse and successful law schools in the nation, Mr. Acosta understands that our nation’s diversity is our strength. The HNBA has previously recognized Dean Acosta’s work to ensure all Americans regardless of race, ethnicity, or background are free to exercise their legal and constitutional rights."

Acosta is former assistant attorney general for the civil rights division in the George W. Bush White House, the first Hispanic person to hold that position, according to the White House at the time, and was a member of the National Labor Relations Board.