Hispanic Media Briefing Will Go On as Scheduled

The Republican National Convention is hosting a daily

briefing on that day's events for Hispanic media during its convention in Tampa

this week, including a Monday briefing even though the convention will not get

going until Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaac.

Only minutes before RNC emailed a copy of its revised schedule

announcing that Tuesday's lineup had been scrapped except for a ceremonial

gaveling-in, organizers put out a notice about the 11 a.m. briefing on Monday's

events. A spokesperson said that briefing would go on as scheduled to address

Monday's agenda.

The spokesperson said there was still some "cool

stuff" going on Monday, but would not elaborate.