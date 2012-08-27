Hispanic Media Briefing Will Go On as Scheduled
The Republican National Convention is hosting a daily
briefing on that day's events for Hispanic media during its convention in Tampa
this week, including a Monday briefing even though the convention will not get
going until Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaac.
Only minutes before RNC emailed a copy of its revised schedule
announcing that Tuesday's lineup had been scrapped except for a ceremonial
gaveling-in, organizers put out a notice about the 11 a.m. briefing on Monday's
events. A spokesperson said that briefing would go on as scheduled to address
Monday's agenda.
The spokesperson said there was still some "cool
stuff" going on Monday, but would not elaborate.
