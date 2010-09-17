Hispanic Group Seeks Support For FCC Hate Speech Inquiry

Representatives of the National

Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) met with Commissioner Mignon Clyburn and

her chief of staff, Angela Kronenberg Thursday, seeking her support for

opening an official inquiry into "the extent and

effects of hate speech in media."

That is according to an ex parte filling at the commission from NHMC VP Jessica Gonzalez outlining the meeting topics.

Gonzalez was also in attendance.

The NHMC delegation, led by President

Alex Nogales, was not pushing for rules, according to Gonzalez. Instead,

she wrote, they were seeking "non-regulatory ways" to counter such

speech.

Nogales argued that hate speech against Latinos has increased since NHMC first filed its petition for inquiry last year.

In that petition, NHMC said that hate speech was prevalent on cable new

nets as well as talk radio.

NHMC defined hate speech as speech whose cumulative effect is to create an atmosphere of hate and prejudice

that "legitimizes" violence against its targets.

NHMC has been looking for a sympathetic ear from an FCC under Democratic hands, citing candidate Barack

Obama's fall 2008 speech to the

Congressional Hispanic Caucus about immigrants were "counting on us to

stop the hateful rhetoric filling the airwaves."

The group has been careful not to

raise the fairness doctrine issue that has become a red flag for

conservative talkers and bloggers. It said when it first sought the FCC

inquiry in January 2009 that it is not asking the FCC

to re-impose the fairness doctrine, something some congressional

Democrats have suggested they might want to do. But it does want the FCC

to collect data, seek public comment, and explore what it says is the

relationship between hate speech and hate crimes

and "explore options" for combating it.

The doctrine, which was scrapped as

unconstitutional by the FCC in 1987, required broadcasters to seek out

and offer airtime to opposing viewpoints on controversial issues.

While he had the face time with

Clyburn, Nogales also gave a shout-out to the memorandum of

understanding his group had signed with Comcast/NBC U in June. He said

it would "diversify" Comcast, but also said the FCC needed to

make that understanding an enforceable condition of the merger.

Kronenberg was not available at press time for comment on Clyburn's reaction to the request for support for the hate speech petition.



