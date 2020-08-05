Hinzman Promoted to Senior VP, Distribution at A+E

A+E Networks said it promoted Sara Hinzman to senior VP, distribution and strategy.

Hinzman, who had been VP, content distribution, leads a team that sells products from A&E, History and Lifetime to distributors in the U.S. and Canada including AT&T, Comcast, Hulu and NCTC.

She continues to report to Jane Rice, executive VP, content distribution and marketing, A+E Networks.

"Sara’s insight and keen acumen are exemplary, and her experience has proven instrumental in securing strategic deals and bringing success to our group and our business overall," said Rice.

Before joining A+E, Hinzman spent 16 years at Showtime Networks.