Hinzman Promoted to Senior VP, Distribution at A+E
Exec works with AT&T, Comcast, Hulu and NCTC
A+E Networks said it promoted Sara Hinzman to senior VP, distribution and strategy.
Hinzman, who had been VP, content distribution, leads a team that sells products from A&E, History and Lifetime to distributors in the U.S. and Canada including AT&T, Comcast, Hulu and NCTC.
She continues to report to Jane Rice, executive VP, content distribution and marketing, A+E Networks.
"Sara’s insight and keen acumen are exemplary, and her experience has proven instrumental in securing strategic deals and bringing success to our group and our business overall," said Rice.
Before joining A+E, Hinzman spent 16 years at Showtime Networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.