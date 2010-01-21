Hillary Clinton Says Internet Freedom Is Crucial

The State Department has given a shout-out to global

network openness. Secretary of

State Hillary Clinton said Thursday (Jan. 21) that governments should not

prevent people from connecting to web sites and each other. She made those comments at a speech on

Internet freedom Thursday at the Newseum in Washington

She talked about censorship around the world,

including China and

suggested U.S.

companies need to lead by example.

She likened the freedom to connect to the Internet to

freedom of assembly during a speech that mirrored the Four Freedoms speech of

Franklin Roosevelt.

She spoke of Internet freedom as a key to foreign and

domestic policy going forward. "An attack on one nation's network is an

attack on all," she said. She said the message was for this country as

well as our neighbors.

Clinton

said that freedom to connect is critically important to individuals as well as

to nations. Unfettered access to search engine technology is crucial, she said.

But while the U.S. is committed to advancing

Internet freedoms, she also said it was committed to making sure that

information is secure. Everyone's networks need to stay free, secure and

reliable, she said, adding that those who disrupt the free flow of information

pose a major threat.

She announced that over the next year, the administration

will work with academia and the private sector to provide new tools to help

citizens engage with and criticize their government at home and abroad. Mobile application developers will get funds

to help develop applications to do that and much more.

The administration is launching a contest for new

applications, like Microsoft's digital doctor and will provide grants to

develop them.

U.S.

companies are making Internet freedom a greater part of their business, she

said, and added she hoped businesses in other countries will follow suit.

Countries that restrict free access to information risk walling themselves off

from the progress of the next century, she said.

Clinton

also said that the State Department will be convening high-level meetings with

network services firms next month to talk about Internet freedom.

Clinton said the U.S. has made

enormous progress in our country in bridging the digital divide, but more needs

to be done to encourage access.