Hill Yet To Respond To C-SPAN Request For Access To Healthcare Negotiations

C-SPAN says it has yet to get a response to a request last

week that Congress open up its healthcare negotiations to the public.

That request came in a Dec. 30 letter from C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb to House and Senate leaders on both sides of the

aisle. The letter was posted on C-SPAN's Web site Tuesday.

C-SPAN is volunteering to provide a pool feed of any

negotiations or conferences on the bill, live and as unobtrusively as possible.

Lamb said that C-SPAN has covered and archived literally

hundreds of hours on the issue. That includes debate, committee hearings, think

tank conferences and more, according to spokesman Peter Kiley. "We want to

be able to show these [next] critical stages moving forward," he said.

"Now that the process moves to...reconciliation between

the chambers," wrote Lamb, "we respectfully request that you allow

the public full access, through television, to legislation that will affect the

lives of every single American."