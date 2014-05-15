Hill Wheeler Hearing to Feature Surfer Questions
The House Communications Subcommittee is looking for questions to ask FCC Chairman Tom wheeler at a May 20 FCC oversight hearing with the chairman.
The committee said Thursday that it was soliciting potential questions at #AskWheeler.
"When FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler testifies...May 20, he’ll answer questions on a wide variety of communications and technology issues including the upcoming incentive auctions, the administration’s work on net neutrality rules, broadcast sharing arrangements, FCC process reform, and the committee’s work toward a #CommActUpdate," said the committee, signaling the agenda.
"But it won’t just be members of Congress asking the questions — the American public will be involved too," it said.
Questions can be submitted via Facebook and Twitter using that hashtag. The hearing will be 10:30 a.m. on May 20, and the committee is even co-opting the tactic of driving viewership with interactivity.
"Make sure to follow the hearing live on May 20 at 10:30 a.m. to see if your question gets asked," the committee said in promoting the online questions.
