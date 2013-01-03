Hill Weighs In On Google Settlement

Members of the 113th Congress, which held its

first session Thursday, weighed in on the Federal Trade Commission's Google

decision, but with signals from at least one congressman that would not be the

end of the story.

A

pair of House members representing high-tech constituents in Northern California, including Google,

praised the FTC's conclusion that Google's search algorithms were primarily

meant to improve the customer experience and not favor its content for anticompetitive

purposes. The FTC also required Google to make essential patents it acquired

from Motorola available to competitors on reasonable terms.

"Following

its investigation, the FTC's settlement with Google strikes an appropriate

balance that protects consumers and preserves innovation," Rep. Eshoo said. "At

a time when the market for smartphones, tablets and other wireless devices

continues to flourish, the settlement ensures that competitors will have access

to the patents essential to powering these key technologies," said Rep

Anna Eshoo (D-Calif. [Palo Alto]). "Furthermore,

despite a thorough investigation into allegations of search bias, the FTC

ultimately decided against taking action that could hinder innovation and

consumer choice. I applaud this decision, which recognizes the evolving

Internet search market and the exciting innovations that have been the hallmark

of the Internet to date," she added.

Rep.

Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif. [San Jose]) said she was

pleased the FTC had produced an enforceable agreement -- Google agreed to

modify certain problematic search business practices like scraping others'

content --"without impermissibly expanding the jurisdictional reach of the

FTC."

Both

legislators had expressed concern that the FTC would use its antitrust

authority over unfair methods of competition to find that Google search fellunder that provision."

While

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said Google's search did not violate any laws, he

did stick by Section 5 authority as a way to address unfair methods of online

search competition where there were such violations.

Sen.

Mike Lee (R-Utah) was less effusive. He is ranking member of the Senate

Antitrust Subcommittee, which held a hearing on Google in September 2011

entitled "The Power of Google: Serving Consumers or ThreateningCompetition?"

Lee asked some of the toughest questions at the hearing, saying the FTC needed

determine "whether Google's actions violate antitrust law or substantially

harm consumers or competition" in an industry that is a "driving

force in the American economy."

The

FTC concluded that they did not, at least given the changes Google promised to

make, which Lee saw as definite steps in the right direction, though not the

end of the road as far as Washington was concerned.

"Google's

commitment to allow advertisers to export ad campaign data to other platforms

will enhance meaningful competition in the market for Internet

advertising," he said. "And Google's promise not to misappropriate

content from other websites will help ensure the company does not abuse its

dominant position to inhibit competition among vertical search sites."

But

he said the subcommittee will be watching. "Along with the FTC, our

Subcommittee will seek to make certain that Google abides by these commonsense

commitments. Although these voluntary actions represent an important step in

the right direction, today's agreement does not address all the concerns about

anticompetitive conduct raised at our Subcommittee hearing. We will continue to

work with antitrust authorities to help ensure robust competition in the

Internet search arena so that consumer welfare is maximized."

As

to requiring the company to share its standard essential patents (SEPs), he

said he was glad to see it. "A reliable standards-setting process, through

which participants promise to license contributed technology on reasonable

terms, is essential to interoperability and consumer choice. I look forward to

reviewing the precise contours of the consent order prohibiting Google and its

subsidiaries from seeking an injunction or exclusion order against willing

licensees, and I remain committed to helping ensure that standard-essential

patents are not abused in an anticompetitive manner."