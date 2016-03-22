Hill Republicans Hammer Wheeler Over JSA Unwinding

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler says the FCC's unwinding of JSAs as part of merger decisions does not violate the language of Congress' legislation providing a 10-year grandfathering of any JSAs existing before the FCC's March 2014 decision to make them attributable as ownership interests.

That came in an FCC oversight hearing before the House Communications Subcommittee during which he was raked over the coals by Republicans saying the FCC had ignored that statute, which had no exceptions for JSAs that changed hands as part of station sales.

Wheeler argued to House Appropriation Committee members at a hearing last week that the FCC treats the changing hands of licenses as the sunsetting of the old license and a granting of a new license to the purchasing party.

Under that interpretation, which he has said goes back several decades, the JSAs become new JSAs and thus subject to the March 2014 decision that they are ownership interest, and thus must be unwound if they would violate local ownership rules.

Wheeler did not get a chance to repeat that explanation as he was peppered with requests for yes or no answers from Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.). Wheeler answered no when Long asked if the FCC JSA unwindings violated the language of the statute or circumvented the law.

Long had prefaced his peppering with the point that JSAs in his state had allowed for the purchase of life-saving weather radar.

But Long was far from the only Republican on the panel to probe him on the JSA decision, which also drew a letter from Senate Democrats and Republicans earlier this month also accusing the FCC of circumventing the legislation and the intent of Congress.

Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) began the hearing by saying he was concerned about the unwindings, and Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) even related it to the general political "revolt brewing" against government out in the country.

He said that when the people see agencies disregard duly passed statutes, that contributes to the frustration and "revolt."

Shimkus said the bill was not ambiguous and allowed for no exceptions. He said he was surprised and shocked to find the dissolution of "legitimate" JSAs via merger reviews.

Commissioner Ajit Pai agreed that the FCC was circumventing the law. Asked by Shimkus to comment, he said it was "paradigmatic of the agency's disrespect for the rule of law." He said the FCC had "thumbed its nose" at the statute, including unwinding an Entravision JSA in his home state of Kansas that provided the only Spanish language news, which the FCC had assured would not be affected by the March 2014 order.

Again, Wheeler's argument is that existing JSAs aren't affected, only those new since March 2014, and any JSA involving stations that change hands since March 2014 are considered new.