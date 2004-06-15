Hill Pushes Election Coverage

Campaign-finance reformer Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) Tuesday will try to jawbone broadcasters into offering more political coverage during the election season.

During a noon press conference on Capitol Hill he will be joined be joined by FCC Chairman Michael Powell, FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein and two Federal Election Commission members to mark the release of a how-to guide to help broadcasters, media buyers, candidates and political groups comply with election laws.

The guide, published by the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center, covers how to properly identify candidates and other sponsors of political ads, information on political advertising that stations must retain and make available to the public, and other political advertising obligations of the media. The laws changed following passage of the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill in 2002.

