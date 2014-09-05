Hill Hosts Movie/TV Magic Day

It will be Hollywood on the Potomac Sept. 10 when Reps. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) and Howard Coble (R-N.C.), cochairs of the Creative Rights Caucus, get together with TV execs, actors, producers, filmmakers, screenwriters, and others to promote on the Hill for “Beyond The Red Carpet: Movie & TV Magic Day,” a way for the caucus to promote all that creativity.

There will be speakers and more than a dozen booths to showcase that talent at the event, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. in the Cannon Caucus Room.

Among the creative types lined up for the show-and-tell are Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, a costume designer from AMC's Turn, which got a preview in Washington for Hill types and others earlier this year, and a lead animator from Disney hit Frozen.

In a Hill tradition that has included walking baseballs and life-sized Muppets, there will also be visits from Fox's NFL robot, Cleatus, and Nickelodeon's Spongebob Squarepants.

The caucus was created in March 2013 to "safeguard creative and intellectual property."

Cosponsors of the showcase include 21st Century Fox, AMC Networks, Copyright Alliance, CreativeFuture, Deluxe, Directors Guild of America, Independent Film & Television Alliance, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Motion Picture Association of America, NBCUniversal, National Association of Theatre Owners, SAG-AFTRA, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Time Warner/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Viacom/Nickelodeon, and Disney.