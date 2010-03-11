Hill Getting Broadband Plan Pre-Briefing March 12

Looks like March 12 can be added to the list of deadlines for the FCC's national broadband plan.



According to a copy of a memo to Senate and House staffers, the FCC plans to brief Hill staffers on that date. The commission has already announced it is unveiling the plan at its March 16 public meeting, a day before the new March 17 date (the original Feb. 17 deadline was moved so the FCC commissioners could get their briefings on the plan).



"The FCC will be holding a briefing for all legislative staff Friday, March 12 at 11 a.m. on the recommendations in the National Broadband Plan," reads the e-mail. "The briefing will be held in...the Capitol Visitors Center. Blair Levin and the FCC's Broadband Team staff will give an overview of working recommendations on topics including spectrum, adoption, affordability, USF and Public Safety and take questions about the upcoming plan release," says the memo.



The commission has already been releasing various recommendations in speeches, at seminars, and in press conferences, including on the above topics, in advance of the "official" release of the entire document. It has also been holding Hill briefings over the past few weeks, a typical courtesy.



Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) who inserted the broadband plan mandate in the stimulus bill, said this week he hoped Congress could get the plan a a day early to free up St. Patrick's Day.