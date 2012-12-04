Hill Dems Praise FCC Roaming Rule Victory

A D.C. Federal Appeals court was getting praise from top Capitol

Hill Democrats on Tuesday over its decision rejecting a Verizon challenge to

the FCC's data roaming rules.





Those rules require wireless companies to offer data roaming

agreements to competitors on reasonable terms, just as the FCC requires voice

roaming deals on reasonable terms.





Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Energy and

Commerce Committee, called it a victory for consumers and an example of the FCC

doing the job Congress asked it to do.





"Congress has tasked the FCC with protecting consumers and

promoting competition in the 21st century communications marketplace -- and

requiring reasonable terms for data roaming does just that," said Waxman. "We

expect to be able to use our mobile broadband devices anytime and anywhere and

regional wireless providers simply can't compete without offering nationwide

service. Today's decision from the D.C. Circuit is a victory for the

American consumer's ability to access the wonders of mobile technology, no

matter what wireless carrier they choose."





That sentiment was echoed by Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking

member of the Communications Subcommittee Eshoo, who personally called on the

commission to adopt data roaming rules in a

March 2011 letter, said she welcomed the decision. "These rules

promote competition and the seamless availability of wireless services

consumers have come to expect. Such rules are particularly important for

smaller wireless carriers that often have little choice for roaming partners

other than their largest rivals."





"I applaud this important court decision to protect

consumers from racking up exorbitant data charges when roaming outside of their

own carrier's network," said Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), a member of the

subcommittee. "This decision emphasizes the importance of keeping competitive

wireless carriers strong, and it is going to make it much easier for many

consumers to use their mobile devices while they're traveling or commuting. All

wireless carriers must be able to offer data services at comparative speeds to

other wireless providers in order to stay competitive, given how important

mobile services have been in today's economy. I was glad to see Chairman Genachowski's

leadership in implementing the FCC's rules in 2011, and I am glad to see the

FCC's authority to protect wireless subscribers reaffirmed today."

