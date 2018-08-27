Hill Dems Blast Kavanaugh Over Net Neutrality Stance

Democratic members of the House and Senate are joining in the net neutrality-related pushback on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday, Aug. 28, to explain why they think his elevation to the bench would be a "direct threat" to net neutrality.

Kavanaugh argued that the FCC's Title II-based net neutrality regs were illegal and should be reversed, something FCC chairman Ajit Pai has since done via the Restoring Internet Freedom order.

The legislators will also take the opportunity to talk up a brief in support of a a legal challenge to the order.

On Monday, Net neutrality activists got together to fight Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying he would put the wishes of Big Cable and Big Telecom over the interests of the public.

