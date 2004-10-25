Trending

HGTV Names Scheduling Guru

Judith Orlowski has been named the first ever vice president of program scheduling and acquisitions for Home & Garden Television.

Michael dingley, SVP, programming, for the channel said the the network's increased focus on program strategy necessitated creating the post.

Orlowski most recently was as VP, program planning and acquisitions, for WE: Women's Entertainment.

HGTV is available in 85 million U.S. households.