HGTV Names ex-Cartoon Network Chief Samples as GM
By Anne Becker
Scripps Networks’ Home & Garden Television named former Cartoon Network chief Jim Samples as its new president.
Samples left Turner Broadcasting System’s Cartoon last year, taking the fall for an embarrassing marketing gaffe during which much of the city of Boston was shut down over blinking Cartoon devices police mistook for bomb threats.
He replaces longtime Scripps vet Judy Girard beginning Oct. 1. She announced her retirement earlier this year .
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.