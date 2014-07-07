Herring High on AT&T/DirecTV

Count Charles Herring among those supporting an AT&T/DirecTV merger.

According to FCC documents, Herring, president of Herring Networks (AWE and One America News Network), met with Republican commissioner Ajit Pai to sing the praises of telco video in general and AT&T in particular. Herring talked about the "positive experiences and the fair consideration extended by the Telco video providers when seeking distribution, including and specifically AT&T U-verse TV," which carries the channel.

He urged the FCC to act swiftly to approve the proposed merger.