Henrich Named VP/General Manager of KCTV-KSMO Kansas City

Charlie Henrich Jr. has been named VP and general manager of KCTV-KSMO, Meredith’s CBS and MyNetworkTV stations in Kansas City. He begins April 1 and succeeds Chuck Poduska, who is retiring.

Heinrich is the VP/general manager at WHNS Greenville (SC), a Meredith-owned Fox affiliate.

“Charlie has more than 20 years of experience in local television management and operations and has done a tremendous job managing WHNS/FOX Carolina,” said Meredith Local Media Group president Patrick McCreery. “Under his leadership, FOX Carolina now has the top-rated newscasts at 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., he also launched a new one-hour news and lifestyle program. We are excited to bring his energy and employee-first leadership to KCTV and KSMO.”

Prior to his time at WHNS, Henrich spent five years in Kansas City as VP of operations for Newport Television. He was also general manager at KMEG-KPTH Sioux City.

“I am excited to be returning to Kansas City and to be joining the team at KCTV and KSMO,” said Henrich. “I look forward to building on the station’s legacy of trustworthy journalism and continuing to serve our community and our clients in new and innovative ways.”

Kansas City is DMA No. 32.