Hearst TV Partners with LSN Mobile
Hearst Television has partnered with mobile media and marketing
company LSN Mobile to expand its local news and weather content onto Websites,
mobile platforms and online portal partners, it was announced Tuesday.
Under the deal, Hearst will use LSN Mobile's Local Wireless
media-to-mobile platform to deliver content in each of its 26 local TV station
communities with the hope of increasing the amount of traffic to Hearst mobile
sites. LSN will also provide downloadable applications for Hearst TV stations,
currently available for iPhone and Android, with a BlackBerry app in the works.
"Hearst's mobile websites are a critical element in
providing our audiences with relevant, up-to-the-minute content and extending
our television brands," said Roger Keating, senior vice president, digital, at
Hearst Television, in a statement. "This partnership takes our mobile effort to
the next level by bringing mobile users even more immediate and compelling
local content they can use wherever they are, and provides another effective
platform for our advertisers to extend their messaging."
