Hearst TV Partners with LSN Mobile

Hearst Television has partnered with mobile media and marketing

company LSN Mobile to expand its local news and weather content onto Websites,

mobile platforms and online portal partners, it was announced Tuesday.

Under the deal, Hearst will use LSN Mobile's Local Wireless

media-to-mobile platform to deliver content in each of its 26 local TV station

communities with the hope of increasing the amount of traffic to Hearst mobile

sites. LSN will also provide downloadable applications for Hearst TV stations,

currently available for iPhone and Android, with a BlackBerry app in the works.

"Hearst's mobile websites are a critical element in

providing our audiences with relevant, up-to-the-minute content and extending

our television brands," said Roger Keating, senior vice president, digital, at

Hearst Television, in a statement. "This partnership takes our mobile effort to

the next level by bringing mobile users even more immediate and compelling

local content they can use wherever they are, and provides another effective

platform for our advertisers to extend their messaging."