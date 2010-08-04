Hearst Stations To Air Gubernatorial Debates
Hearst's WISN-TV is creating an ad hoc statewide network to carry
the Aug. 25 gubernatorial debate between Republican candidates Mark
Neumann and Scott Walker.
WISN will air the debate along with production partner
WMVS/WMVT, the PBS affiliate there, as well as feeding it to five other
stations, WKOW Madison, WFRV Green Bay, WAOW Wausau, WXOW
Lacrosse, and WQOW Eau Claire, which are all affiliates of WISN's Upfront public affairs show.
Radio outlets will also have access to the feed.
The hour-long debate will be moderated by Upfront host Mike Gousha.
Hearst's KCRA-TV Sacramento last week said it had partnered with
the Sacramento Bee and others to line up the first televised gubernatorial
debate in that state on Sept. 28 between Republican candidate Meg Whitman and
Democrat Jerry Brown.
KCRA was already planning to carry the Oct. 12 debate between
the candidates, moderated by Tom Brokaw. Hearst's KSBW-TV Monterey/Salinas is
teaming on that effort.
Hearst has pledged 10 minutes of airtime daily devoted to
candidate coverage in the 30 days before a primary and general election on its
stations that carry news. It pledged five minutes per day in 2000, and upped
the ante to 10 in 2006.
