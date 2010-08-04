Hearst Stations To Air Gubernatorial Debates

Hearst's WISN-TV is creating an ad hoc statewide network to carry

the Aug. 25 gubernatorial debate between Republican candidates Mark

Neumann and Scott Walker.

WISN will air the debate along with production partner

WMVS/WMVT, the PBS affiliate there, as well as feeding it to five other

stations, WKOW Madison, WFRV Green Bay, WAOW Wausau, WXOW

Lacrosse, and WQOW Eau Claire, which are all affiliates of WISN's Upfront public affairs show.

Radio outlets will also have access to the feed.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by Upfront host Mike Gousha.

Hearst's KCRA-TV Sacramento last week said it had partnered with

the Sacramento Bee and others to line up the first televised gubernatorial

debate in that state on Sept. 28 between Republican candidate Meg Whitman and

Democrat Jerry Brown.

KCRA was already planning to carry the Oct. 12 debate between

the candidates, moderated by Tom Brokaw. Hearst's KSBW-TV Monterey/Salinas is

teaming on that effort.

Hearst has pledged 10 minutes of airtime daily devoted to

candidate coverage in the 30 days before a primary and general election on its

stations that carry news. It pledged five minutes per day in 2000, and upped

the ante to 10 in 2006.